ExxonMobil Information Technologist (IT) 薪資

ExxonMobil的Information Technologist (IT)薪酬CL27級別每year總計$243K。 每year薪酬套餐的中位數總計$108K。 查看ExxonMobil總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/26/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***