公司目錄
ExaGrid
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於ExaGrid的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    ExaGrid offers Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. Their Landing Zone provides fast backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries, while the retention repository offers low-cost long-term retention. Their scale-out architecture eliminates expensive upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid also offers a two-tiered backup storage approach with delayed deletes and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

    http://www.exagrid.com
    網站
    2002
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到ExaGrid的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源