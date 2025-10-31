公司目錄
Esprow
Esprow 招聘專員 薪資

Esprow的招聘專員薪酬 in Russia套餐中位數每year總計RUB 733K。 查看Esprow總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/31/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Esprow
Sourcer
Saint Petersburg, SP, Russia
年度總薪資
RUB 733K
職級
L3
底薪
RUB 733K
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
獎金
RUB 0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
5 年
職涯等級是什麼 Esprow?
最新薪資提交
常見問題

Esprow in Russia招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為RUB 732,672。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Esprow招聘專員職位 in Russia年度總薪酬中位數為RUB 732,672。

