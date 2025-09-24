Ernst and Young的解決方案架構師薪酬 in United States範圍從Solution Architect級別每year$183K到Principal Solution Architect級別每year$243K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$212K。 查看Ernst and Young總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Solution Architect
$183K
$179K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Solution Architect
$165K
$161K
$0
$4.4K
Staff Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Solution Architect 2
$180K
$176K
$0
$3.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ernst and Young，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)