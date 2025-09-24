公司目錄
Ernst and Young
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 解決方案架構師

  • 所有解決方案架構師薪資

Ernst and Young 解決方案架構師 薪資

Ernst and Young的解決方案架構師薪酬 in United States範圍從Solution Architect級別每year$183K到Principal Solution Architect級別每year$243K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$212K。 查看Ernst and Young總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Solution Architect
$183K
$179K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Solution Architect
$165K
$161K
$0
$4.4K
Staff Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Solution Architect 2
$180K
$176K
$0
$3.3K
查看 1 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Ernst and Young，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 解決方案架構師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 解決方案架構師 at Ernst and Young in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $283,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young for the 解決方案架構師 role in United States is $212,000.

精選職缺

    未找到Ernst and Young的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Torch Technologies
  • Pyramid Consulting
  • Bain
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Deloitte
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源