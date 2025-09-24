Ernst and Young的Cybersecurity Analyst薪酬範圍從Security Analyst級別每year$91.4K到Staff Security Analyst 1級別每year$142K。 每year薪酬套餐的中位數總計$97.9K。 查看Ernst and Young總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Security Analyst
$91.4K
$88.3K
$0
$3.1K
Senior Security Analyst
$140K
$134K
$0
$6K
Staff Security Analyst 1
$142K
$135K
$0
$7.5K
Staff Security Analyst 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ernst and Young，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)