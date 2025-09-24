Ernst and Young的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從Data Scientist級別每year$118K到Staff Data Scientist 2級別每year$95.5K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$140K。 查看Ernst and Young總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Data Scientist
$118K
$111K
$0
$6.8K
Senior Data Scientist
$143K
$140K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 1
$90.2K
$87.2K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 2
$95.5K
$93K
$0
$2.5K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ernst and Young，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)