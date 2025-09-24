Ernst and Young的業務分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從Business Analyst級別每year$71.7K到Principal Business Analyst級別每year$194K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$120K。 查看Ernst and Young總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Business Analyst
$71.7K
$71.7K
$0
$0
Senior Business Analyst
$128K
$123K
$0
$4.6K
Staff Business Analyst 1
$96.8K
$94.5K
$0
$2.3K
Staff Business Analyst 2
$83K
$75.5K
$0
$7.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ernst and Young，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)