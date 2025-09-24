公司目錄
Ericsson
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

Ericsson 軟體工程師 薪資

Ericsson的軟體工程師薪酬 in Sweden範圍從JS4級別每yearSEK 426K到JS8級別每yearSEK 944K。 每year薪酬 in Sweden套餐的中位數總計SEK 690K。 查看Ericsson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
JS4
(入門級)
SEK 426K
SEK 426K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 525K
SEK 512K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 653K
SEK 640K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 697K
SEK 696K
SEK 809.5
SEK 0
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

SEK 1.56M

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Ericsson?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

研究科學家

常見問題

بالاترین بسته حقوقی گزارش شده برای 軟體工程師 در Ericsson in Sweden برابر کل دستمزد سالانه SEK 944,383 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Ericsson برای نقش 軟體工程師 in Sweden برابر SEK 690,136 است.

精選職缺

    未找到Ericsson的精選職缺

相關公司

  • NETSCOUT
  • Nokia
  • Ciena
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Konica Minolta
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源