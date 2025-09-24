Ericsson的軟體工程師薪酬 in Sweden範圍從JS4級別每yearSEK 426K到JS8級別每yearSEK 944K。 每year薪酬 in Sweden套餐的中位數總計SEK 690K。 查看Ericsson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
JS4
SEK 426K
SEK 426K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 525K
SEK 512K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 653K
SEK 640K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 697K
SEK 696K
SEK 809.5
SEK 0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
