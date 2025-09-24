公司目錄
Ericsson
Ericsson 硬體工程師 薪資

Ericsson的硬體工程師薪酬 in Sweden範圍從JS5級別每yearSEK 483K到JS7級別每yearSEK 719K。 每year薪酬 in Sweden套餐的中位數總計SEK 618K。 查看Ericsson總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 483K
SEK 483K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 912K
SEK 912K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 719K
SEK 719K
SEK 0
SEK 0
SEK 1.56M

職涯等級是什麼 Ericsson?

ASIC Engineer

常見問題

Ericsson in Sweden硬體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為SEK 911,954。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ericsson硬體工程師職位 in Sweden年度總薪酬中位數為SEK 617,707。

