Epsilon 薪資

Epsilon的薪資範圍從低端招聘專員每年總薪酬$5,020到高端銷售的$224,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Epsilon. 最後更新： 11/24/2025

軟體工程師
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $13.9K
產品經理
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
業務分析師
Median $90K
資料分析師
Median $80K
銷售
Median $224K
軟體工程經理
Median $150K
行銷
Median $175K
行銷營運
Median $58K
行政助理
$62.1K
業務營運
$167K
業務營運經理
$30.5K
資訊技術專員
$57.1K
管理顧問
$189K
產品設計師
Median $63.5K
產品設計經理
$143K
項目經理
$28.8K
招聘專員
$5K
解決方案架構師
$137K

數據架構師

技術專案經理
$112K
創投家
$166K
常見問題

Epsilon最高薪職位是銷售，年度總薪酬為$224,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Epsilon年度總薪酬中位數為$111,943。

其他資源

