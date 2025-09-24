Elsevier的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer 1級別每year$89.6K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$148K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$110K。 查看Elsevier總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/24/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer 1
$89.6K
$87.9K
$0
$1.7K
Software Engineer 2
$92.2K
$91.3K
$0
$917
Software Engineer 3
$105K
$102K
$0
$2.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$127K
$126K
$0
$1.6K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
