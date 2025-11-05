公司目錄
EDF FR的機械工程師薪酬 in Greater Paris Area套餐中位數每year總計€42.6K。 查看EDF FR總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
EDF FR
Design Engineer
Paris, IL, France
年度總薪資
€42.6K
職級
L3
底薪
€37.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€5.5K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
5 年
常見問題

EDF FR in Greater Paris Area機械工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€43,378。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
EDF FR機械工程師職位 in Greater Paris Area年度總薪酬中位數為€42,550。

