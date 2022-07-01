公司目錄
Earnix
熱門洞察
    關於

    Earnix is a leading provider of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks. Through Earnix, customers are able to provide prices and personalized products that are smarter, faster, and safer in full alignment with corporate business goals and objectives. Earnix’s customers deliver over 1 billion quotes per year through Earnix’s solutions, offering systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. Earnix has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

    http://earnix.com
    網站
    2001
    成立年份
    330
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

