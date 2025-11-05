公司目錄
Duck Creek Technologies 軟體工程經理 薪資 在New York City Area

Duck Creek Technologies的軟體工程經理薪酬 in New York City Area套餐中位數每year總計$220K。 查看Duck Creek Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Duck Creek Technologies
Software Engineering Manager
Bridgewater, NJ
年度總薪資
$220K
職級
-
底薪
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$30K
在職年資
17 年
工作經驗
17 年
職涯等級是什麼 Duck Creek Technologies?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
常見問題

Duck Creek Technologies in New York City Area軟體工程經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$227,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Duck Creek Technologies軟體工程經理職位 in New York City Area年度總薪酬中位數為$220,000。

