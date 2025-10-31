DRW的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L2級別每year$203K到L5級別每year$387K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$259K。 查看DRW總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/31/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L2
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***