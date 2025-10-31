公司目錄
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

DRW 軟體工程師 薪資

DRW的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L2級別每year$203K到L5級別每year$387K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$259K。

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L2
(入門級)
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
職涯等級是什麼 DRW?

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

DRW in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$387,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
DRW軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$233,000。

