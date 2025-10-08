Dropbox的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從IC1級別每year$175K到IC5級別每year$626K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$374K。 查看Dropbox總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
IC1
$175K
$129K
$39.3K
$6.9K
IC2
$245K
$170K
$62.8K
$12.7K
IC3
$346K
$198K
$119K
$29K
IC4
$469K
$229K
$194K
$45.6K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Dropbox，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)