公司目錄
Drager
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Drager 薪資

Drager的薪資範圍從低端的專案管理師年度總薪酬$51,270到高端的產品經理$168,840。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Drager. 最後更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

機械工程師
$123K
產品經理
$169K
專案管理師
$51.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
銷售
$88.6K
軟體工程師
$86.4K

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
$90.8K
解決方案架構師
$106K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Drager הוא 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $168,840. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Drager הוא $90,847.

特色職位

    未找到Drager的特色職位

相關公司

  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Lyft
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源