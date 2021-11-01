公司目錄
DPR Construction 薪資

DPR Construction的薪資範圍從低端的銷售工程師年度總薪酬$113,430到高端的產品經理$183,600。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 DPR Construction. 最後更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

專案管理師
Median $156K
土木工程師
Median $114K

建築工程師

商業分析師
$171K

資料分析師
$117K
產品經理
$184K
專案經理
$168K
銷售工程師
$113K
技術專案經理
$131K
常見問題

Ο ρόλος με την υψηλότερη πληρωμή που αναφέρθηκε στην DPR Construction είναι ο 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση $183,600. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει τον βασικό μισθό, καθώς και τυχόν πιθανή αποζημίωση σε μετοχές και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση που αναφέρθηκε στην DPR Construction είναι $143,371.

