DP World 薪資

DP World的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務營運年度總薪酬$22,984到高端的技術專案經理$108,463。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 DP World. 最後更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

軟體品質保證工程師

產品經理
Median $77.8K
軟體工程經理
Median $78.9K

客戶服務營運
$23K
資料分析師
$46.6K
工業設計師
$81.6K
資訊技術專業人員
$37.3K
技術專案經理
$108K
技術文件撰寫人員
$41.4K
常見問題

DP World 最高薪資職位是技術專案經理，年度總薪酬為 $108,463。
DP World 的年度總薪酬中位數為 $51,808。

