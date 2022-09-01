公司目錄
Dotdash Meredith 薪資

Dotdash Meredith的薪資範圍從低端的網路安全分析師年度總薪酬$80,400到高端的產品設計師$162,180。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Dotdash Meredith. 最後更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $144K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $145K
行銷
$141K

行銷營運
$141K
產品設計師
$162K
專案管理師
$126K
網路安全分析師
$80.4K
軟體工程經理
$123K
常見問題

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Dotdash Meredith är 產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $162,180. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Dotdash Meredith är $140,700.

