公司目錄
Donaldson
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Donaldson的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Donaldson Company helps solve some of the world's most complex filtration and contamination control challenges, and is one of the largest global providers of unique filtration technologies and high-quality filters and parts. Our filtration technologies and products are used every day, in a variety of industries and environments, including aerospace, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, manufacturing, mining, power generation, transportation and many more. Key to our success, our 14,000 employees support customers at sales, manufacturing and distribution centers from over 140 locations on six continents. The filtration market continues to grow. Customers'​ needs for filtration solutions continue to evolve. And the opportunities for our products and our people continue to expand.

    http://www.donaldson.com
    網站
    1915
    成立年份
    11,700
    員工人數
    $1B-$10B
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Donaldson的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • LinkedIn
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源