Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories 薪資

Dolby Laboratories的薪資範圍從低端的人力資源年度總薪酬$87,720到高端的業務營運經理$537,300。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Dolby Laboratories. 最後更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
P2 $134K
P3 $195K
P4 $231K
P5 $281K

研究科學家

產品經理
P3 $208K
P4 $265K
業務營運經理
$537K

商務拓展
$400K
資料科學家
$299K
電機工程師
$122K
財務分析師
$249K
硬體工程師
$188K
人力資源
$87.7K
資訊技術專業人員
$250K
行銷
$292K
行銷營運
$381K
產品設計師
$183K
專案管理師
$116K
銷售
$151K
銷售工程師
$208K
解決方案架構師
$138K
技術專案經理
$152K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Dolby Laboratories，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

常見問題

