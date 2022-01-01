|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|$600 per year
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$2,000 per year contributed by employer
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|Offered by employer
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|401k
|3% match on the first 6% of base salary
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Donation Match
|100% match. Up to $5,000 matched