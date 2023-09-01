公司目錄
Dojo 薪資

Dojo的薪資範圍從低端的資訊技術專業人員年度總薪酬$66,060到高端的軟體工程經理$154,726。

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $129K

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $155K
資料科學家
$89.8K

資訊技術專業人員
$66.1K
產品設計師
$107K
產品經理
$117K
