Disney 薪資

Disney的薪資範圍從低端行政助理每年總薪酬$50,250到高端產品經理的$477,667。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Disney. 最後更新： 9/3/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $140K
Software Engineer II $173K
Senior Software Engineer $210K
Lead Software Engineer $309K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

安全軟體工程師

網站可靠性工程師

網頁開發工程師

產品經理
P2 $147K
P3 $180K
P4 $251K
P5 $397K
P6 $409K
P7 $478K
產品設計師
L1 $153K
L2 $133K
L3 $162K
L4 $160K

用戶體驗設計師

軟體工程經理
M2 $371K
M3 $322K
M5 $358K
財務分析師
Median $109K
資料科學家
Data Scientist $143K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
資料分析師
Median $120K
技術專案經理
Median $180K
項目經理
Associate Project Manager $95.8K
Project Manager $110K
Senior Project Manager $159K
業務分析師
Business Analyst $91.4K
Senior Business Analyst $151K
網路安全分析師
Median $158K
銷售
Median $99.5K

客戶經理

資料科學經理
Median $400K
專案經理
Median $180K
產品設計經理
Median $328K
解決方案架構師
Median $416K

數據架構師

Cloud Security Architect

用戶體驗研究員
Median $158K
客戶服務
Median $60K
人力資源
Median $140K
會計師
Median $85K

技術會計師

業務開發
Median $165K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
Median $178K
行銷營運
Median $150K
招募專員
Median $115K
行政助理
$50.3K
業務營運
$296K
業務營運經理
$53.6K
控制工程師
$93.5K
企業發展
$226K
平面設計師
$90.5K
硬體工程師
$85.6K
法務
Median $266K
管理顧問
$86.2K
行銷
$209K

產品行銷經理

全面薪酬
$148K
創投家
$95.9K

分析師

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Disney，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Disney，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (16.50% 半年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (16.50% 半年)

  • 34% 歸屬於 3rd- (17.00% 半年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Disney，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常見問題

Disney最高薪職位是產品經理 at the P7 level，年度總薪酬為$477,667。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Disney年度總薪酬中位數為$158,000。

