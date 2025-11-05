公司目錄
Direct Line Group的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater London Area套餐中位數每year總計£55K。 查看Direct Line Group總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Direct Line Group
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
年度總薪資
£55K
職級
L3
底薪
£51.4K
Stock (/yr)
£514.2
獎金
£3.1K
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
6 年
職涯等級是什麼 Direct Line Group?
常見問題

Direct Line Group in Greater London Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為£72,857。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Direct Line Group軟體工程師職位 in Greater London Area年度總薪酬中位數為£52,891。

