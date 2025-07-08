公司目錄
Digiteq Automotive 薪資

Digiteq Automotive的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$37,539到高端專案經理的$78,979。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Digiteq Automotive. 最後更新： 11/23/2025

電機工程師
$45K
專案經理
$79K
項目經理
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

軟體工程師
$37.5K
常見問題

Digiteq Automotive最高薪職位是專案經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$78,979。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Digiteq Automotive年度總薪酬中位數為$45,312。

