Deutsche Telekom 軟體工程師 薪資 在Budapest Metropolitan Area

Deutsche Telekom的軟體工程師薪酬 in Budapest Metropolitan Area範圍從Software Engineer級別每yearHUF 12.6M到Senior Software Engineer級別每yearHUF 19.6M。 每year薪酬 in Budapest Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計HUF 12.41M。 查看Deutsche Telekom總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Software Engineer
(入門級)
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.61M
HUF 12.2M
HUF 0
HUF 404K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.6M
HUF 18.17M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
最新薪資提交
職涯等級是什麼 Deutsche Telekom?

常見問題

Deutsche Telekom in Budapest Metropolitan Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為HUF 22,534,265。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Deutsche Telekom軟體工程師職位 in Budapest Metropolitan Area年度總薪酬中位數為HUF 12,796,125。

