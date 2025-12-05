公司目錄
Depop
Depop 軟體工程師 薪資

Depop的軟體工程師薪酬 in United Kingdom套餐中位數每year總計£96.8K。 查看Depop總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Depop
Web Developer
London, EN, United Kingdom
年度總薪資
$130K
職級
Engineer II
底薪
$94.5K
Stock (/yr)
$26.3K
獎金
$9.5K
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
4 年
常見問題

Depop in United Kingdom軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為£144,261。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Depop軟體工程師職位 in United Kingdom年度總薪酬中位數為£102,414。

其他資源

