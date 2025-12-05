公司目錄
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security 招聘專員 薪資

Department of Homeland Security的招聘專員平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$34.9K到$48.7K。 查看Department of Homeland Security總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/5/2025

平均總薪酬

$37.8K - $45.8K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$34.9K$37.8K$45.8K$48.7K
常見範圍
可能範圍

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Department of Homeland Security?

常見問題

Department of Homeland Security in United States招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$48,720。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Department of Homeland Security招聘專員職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$34,860。

其他資源

