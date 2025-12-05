公司目錄
Dentalkart 軟體工程師 薪資

Dentalkart的軟體工程師薪酬 in India套餐中位數每year總計₹1.4M。 查看Dentalkart總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/5/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Dentalkart
Senior Software Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
年度總薪資
$15.9K
職級
-
底薪
$14.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$1.2K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
3 年
常見問題

Dentalkart in India軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹1,401,101。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Dentalkart軟體工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,397,289。

