Democratic National Committee的資料分析師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$74.7K到$106K。 查看Democratic National Committee總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/4/2025

平均總薪酬

$84.6K - $96.3K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$74.7K$84.6K$96.3K$106K
常見範圍
可能範圍

常見問題

Democratic National Committee in United States資料分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$106,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Democratic National Committee資料分析師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$74,700。

