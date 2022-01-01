公司目錄
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics 薪資

Delta Electronics的薪資範圍從低端產品經理每年總薪酬$16,027到高端銷售的$153,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Delta Electronics. 最後更新： 11/19/2025

軟體工程師
Median $45.8K

網路工程師

硬體工程師
Median $49.5K
機械工程師
Median $36K

電機工程師
Median $49.6K
資料科學家
Median $41.8K
產品設計師
Median $62.2K
人力資源
$90.5K
行銷營運
$35.3K
產品經理
$16K
專案經理
$52.7K
項目經理
$51.5K
銷售
$153K
銷售工程師
$149K
軟體工程經理
$63.1K
常見問題

Delta Electronics最高薪職位是銷售 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$153,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Delta Electronics年度總薪酬中位數為$50,577。

