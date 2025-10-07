Deloitte的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$85.7K到L6級別每year$186K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$106K。 查看Deloitte總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
$85.7K
$83.7K
$0
$2K
L2
$114K
$108K
$2.6K
$3.3K
L3
$143K
$137K
$0
$6.2K
L4
$138K
$128K
$2.2K
$7.2K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Deloitte，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)