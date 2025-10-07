Deloitte的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從L1級別每year₹853K到L4級別每year₹1.47M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.81M。 查看Deloitte總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
₹853K
₹825K
₹0
₹27.6K
L2
₹1.73M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹71.3K
L3
₹2.5M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹99.1K
L4
₹1.47M
₹1.44M
₹0
₹30K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Deloitte，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)