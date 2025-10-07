公司目錄
Deloitte
  • 薪資
  • 會計師

  • Tax Accountant

Deloitte Tax Accountant 薪資

Deloitte的Tax Accountant薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$79.9K到L6級別每year$125K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$87.4K。 查看Deloitte總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
$79.9K
$79.3K
$0
$590
L2
$84.5K
$83.9K
$0
$636
L3
$113K
$112K
$0
$1.7K
L4
$136K
$132K
$0
$3.8K
$160K

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Deloitte，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Deloitte in United StatesTax Accountant最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$214,583。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
DeloitteTax Accountant職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$87,400。

