Deloitte的Auditor薪酬 in India範圍從L1級別每year₹1.01M到L3級別每year₹2.93M。 查看Deloitte總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
₹1.01M
₹938K
₹0
₹75.2K
L2
₹1.53M
₹1.34M
₹0
₹190K
L3
₹2.93M
₹2.53M
₹0
₹403K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Deloitte，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)