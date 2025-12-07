Dell Technologies的創投家平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$119K到$167K。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025
平均總薪酬
邀請您的朋友和社群在60秒內匿名新增薪資資料。更多數據意味著為像您這樣的求職者和我們的社群提供更好的見解！
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.