Dell Technologies的技術寫作者平均總薪酬 in India範圍從每year₹1.5M到₹2.06M。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均總薪酬

$18.6K - $22K
India
常見範圍
可能範圍
$17.1K$18.6K$22K$23.4K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



常見問題

Dell Technologies in India技術寫作者最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹2,060,318。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Dell Technologies技術寫作者職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,504,928。

其他資源

