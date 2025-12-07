Dell Technologies的解決方案架構師薪酬 in United States範圍從L5級別每year$138K到L9級別每year$205K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$200K。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Solution Architect I
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)
