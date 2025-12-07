公司目錄
Dell Technologies
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 管理顧問

  • 所有管理顧問薪資

Dell Technologies 管理顧問 薪資

Dell Technologies的管理顧問薪酬 in IrelandL9級別每year總計€118K。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均總薪酬

$110K - $129K
Ireland
常見範圍
可能範圍
$102K$110K$129K$142K
常見範圍
可能範圍
平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 3 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 管理顧問 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Dell Technologies in Ireland管理顧問最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€123,567。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Dell Technologies管理顧問職位 in Ireland年度總薪酬中位數為€88,715。

精選職缺

    未找到Dell Technologies的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.