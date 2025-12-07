公司目錄
Dell Technologies
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 平面設計師

  • 所有平面設計師薪資

Dell Technologies 平面設計師 薪資

Dell Technologies的平面設計師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$113K到$158K。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均總薪酬

$122K - $148K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$113K$122K$148K$158K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



常見問題

Dell Technologies in United States平面設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$157,760。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Dell Technologies平面設計師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$112,880。

其他資源

