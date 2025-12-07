公司目錄
Dell Technologies
  • 薪資
  • 財務分析師

  • 所有財務分析師薪資

Dell Technologies 財務分析師 薪資

Dell Technologies的財務分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從L5級別每year$88.2K到L9級別每year$158K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$81K。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
$88.2K
$83.9K
$0
$4.3K
L6
$124K
$112K
$0
$12.5K
L7
$179K
$132K
$26.7K
$20.7K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 3 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



常見問題

Dell Technologies in United States財務分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$179,333。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Dell Technologies財務分析師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$84,650。

其他資源

