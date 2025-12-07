公司目錄
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies 設施經理 薪資

Dell Technologies的設施經理平均總薪酬 in Taiwan範圍從每yearNT$14.41M到NT$20.92M。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均總薪酬

$534K - $620K
Taiwan
常見範圍
可能範圍
$471K$534K$620K$683K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



常見問題

Dell Technologies in Taiwan設施經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為NT$20,917,606。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Dell Technologies設施經理職位 in Taiwan年度總薪酬中位數為NT$14,413,812。

其他資源

