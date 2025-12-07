Dell Technologies的會計師薪酬 in United StatesL7級別每year總計$112K。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025
平均總薪酬
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)
