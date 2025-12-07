公司目錄
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies的會計師薪酬 in United StatesL7級別每year總計$112K。 查看Dell Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均總薪酬

$105K - $123K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
常見範圍
可能範圍
平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 3 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)



包含職位

提交新職位

技術會計師

常見問題

Dell Technologies in United States會計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$136,305。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Dell Technologies會計師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$97,860。

其他資源

