公司目錄
Definitive Logic
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Definitive Logic的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Definitive Logic (DL) is a transformational Information Technology leader based in Arlington, VA, that uses 20+ years of experience directly Powering Mission Outcomes at the Edge of Technology for our Defense, Federal, and Commercial clients. We deliver performance-based and tailored innovative solutions of the highest quality, using ISO 9001-certified and CMMI Level 3-appraised management frameworks. Customers select us because we provide objective, no-nonsense, vendor-neutral guidance that keeps their mission outcomes as the highest priority. Our history of “Exceptional” Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) ratings validates our reputation of ensuring execution success while maintaining a client-first approach.DL currently has 240+ professionals across 50+ active Federal Government and commercial modernization projects that are focused on developing, deploying, and supporting Financial Management, Data Solutions, Emergency Management, Human Capital, and Asset Management solutions. We leverage automation and integration services to save time, money, and manpower, consistently providing our customers with positive returns on investment (ROIs). DL is the preferred technology integration partner due to our unique ability to empower front-line employees, improve back-office operations, and enhance data-driven decision-making through advanced analytics, business management systems, and cloud platforms.We remain an employee-focused organization even as we grow, which is evident by our 3-year employee retention rate of 93% and our numerous award nominations. As shown below, DL has been named the Best Place to Work from Virginia Business’ Best Places to Work for 8 consecutive years and was also named The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces for 6 consecutive years. DL maintained this dynamic reputation of Best Places to Work during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it presented.

    http://www.definitivelogic.com
    網站
    1999
    成立年份
    270
    員工人數
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Definitive Logic的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Intuit
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源