Datacom
Datacom 薪資

Datacom的薪資範圍從低端的網路安全分析師年度總薪酬$39,640到高端的解決方案架構師$195,975。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Datacom. 最後更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $51K
商業分析師
$99K
客戶服務
$50.3K

資訊技術專業人員
$95.3K
專案管理師
$84.2K
網路安全分析師
$39.6K
解決方案架構師
$196K
技術專案經理
$159K
常見問題

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Datacom is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $195,975. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Datacom is $89,777.

