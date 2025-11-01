Databricks的解決方案架構師薪酬 in United States範圍從L3級別每year$218K到L7級別每year$474K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$312K。 查看Databricks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$218K
$137K
$43.7K
$37.3K
L4
$271K
$157K
$73.8K
$40K
L5
$341K
$178K
$121K
$41.7K
L6
$358K
$196K
$115K
$47.6K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Databricks，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)