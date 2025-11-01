公司目錄
Databricks
Databricks 銷售 薪資

Databricks的銷售薪酬 in United States範圍從L3級別每year$97.3K到L7級別每year$477K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$388K。 查看Databricks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$67K
$58.7K
$8.3K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$209K
$147K
$52.5K
$8.9K
L6
$236K
$171K
$64.5K
$0
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Databricks，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含職位

客戶主管

常見問題

Databricks in United States銷售最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$476,667。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Databricks銷售職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$229,000。

其他資源