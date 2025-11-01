Databricks的招聘專員薪酬 in United States範圍從L5級別每year$173K到L7級別每year$311K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$247K。 查看Databricks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$173K
$145K
$20K
$8K
L6
$261K
$186K
$55.3K
$20.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Databricks，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)